CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re stuck on the chilly side of the next system.
A chilly northeast breeze wraps around high pressure to our north and it passes over Lake Michigan. The water temperature is 51 degrees.
Many neighborhoods are stuck in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. The normal high is 66 degrees.
It will be colder than normal for the next seven days at least.
We’re watching for a freeze threat Friday night, especially inland where lows may drop into the upper 20s.
Few sprinkles are possible late Monday afternoon and into the evening.
The best rain chance is after midnight Monday, but especially into Tuesday morning.