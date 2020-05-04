



Acknowledging the small religious gatherings allowed by Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order “are imperfect substitutes” for traditional church services, a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order sought by Beloved Church in the small northwest Illinois town of Lena.

Pastor Steve Cassell last week filed a federal lawsuit accusing Pritzker of showing an “illegal and discriminatory hostility to religious practice, churches, and people of faith” during the pandemic. The lawsuit sought an injunction allowing Beloved Church to hold in-person services for its congregation of roughly 80 people.

On Sunday, U.S. District Judge John Lee rejected that temporary restraining order, ruling Pritzker’s order to be constitutional, noting the extended stay-at-home order allows for churches to hold drive-in services, online services, or in-person services for up to 10 people.

“The religious activities permitted by the April 30 Order are imperfect substitutes for an in-person service where all eighty members of Beloved Church can stand together, side-by-side, to sing, pray, and engage in communal fellowship. Still, given the continuing threat posed by COVID-19, the Order preserves relatively robust avenues for praise, prayer and fellowship and passes constitutional muster,” Lee wrote in his 37-page ruling.

Lee cited two cases of Supreme Court precedent which have held that the freedom of religion does not include the right to expose the community to an outbreak of a contagious disease.

“Even the foundational rights secured by the First Amendment are not without limits; they are subject to restriction if necessary to further compelling government interests—and, certainly, the prevention of mass infections and deaths qualifies. After all, without life, there can be no liberty or pursuit of happiness,” Lee wrote.

The judge said blocking Pritzker’s order not only would risk the lives of the church’s members, but their families, neighbors, co-workers, and surrounding communities.

“While Plaintiffs’ interest in holding large, communal in-person worship services is undoubtedly important, it does not outweigh the government’s interest in protecting the residents of Illinois from a pandemic,” he wrote.

According to published reports, despite the judge’s ruling, Beloved Church held services for 60 to 80 people on Sunday, and provided masks and hand sanitizer, and required families to stand six feet apart.