CHICAGO (CBS)– Beginning Monday, COVID-19 orders are loosening for many Indiana residents.
The state is lifting essential travel restrictions and up to 25 people can now be around one another but must practice proper social distancing. Retail stores and malls can all open at 50% capacity.
The following week, restaurants and bars that serve food can open at 50 percent capacity. Hair salons will reopen by appointment next week. This Friday, worship services can start again with a limit of 10 people.
These new measures won’t apply to Marion, Cass and Lake counties. Next week in Lake County, retail outlets may open. The following week, restaurants and hair salons can open.
Here are more details: