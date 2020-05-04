CHICAGO (CBS)– Some families are choosing to capture this milestone moment of shelter-in-place with a porch portrait.

A photographer in the northwest suburbs is taking pictures for free from the sidewalk and asking only for charitable donations.

” I think this is kind of beautiful…I just want to remember the moment in history of the world and the history of the family,” photographer Jeanette said.

Anita and Greg Elhers were the first to sign up. They are using the moment not only to capture a period of time, but also to capture a message. The hope is that people with continue to stay home and do their part.”

It’s been especially challenging for Anita, who is battling stage four lung cancer.

“And now seeing people come out more and saying they are not afraid of the virus or they can’t get it the virus or they think, it’s scary for me because I am vulnerable,” she said.

Her husband Greg said he is proud of her for her bravery while facing this pandemic.

There are several local photographers taking part in porch photos as part of the Porch Project. The idea has raised thousands of dollars.

The money raised from this photo shoot will go toward the Coronavirus Relief Fund.