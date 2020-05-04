Bears Decline Trubisky's 5th-Year Option For 2021, Source SaysThe move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick.

White Sox Play-By-Play Man Jason Benetti Hopes To See Baseball In 2020White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti is playing the waiting game like everyone else, and he has certainly missed calling games.

Nanook The Huskie Misses His Friends At Hersey High School In Arlington HeightsA sophomore at Hersey put a video together including clips of students to make his friends and classmates smile, especially the seniors, who didn't get to finish out the year as they had hoped.

NCAA Board Votes To Allow Athletes To Benefit From Name, Image, And Likeness -- What Will That Mean For College Sports?The NCAA’s top governing board voted to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness – or NIL.

Chicago Gym Helps Young Children With Home Exercise During QuarantineIn this time of social distancing, kids can't do their gymnastics, or dance, or any kind of exercise class in person. So it's all done live via zoom.

Bears 'Maybe The Best Odds... To Win Division,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Bears should improve their standing this season in a competitive NFC North, but it largely depends on Mitchell Trubisky... again.