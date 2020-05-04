CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has some new information about getting the status of your stimulus checks.
Several people reached out to CBS 2 after having trouble with the “Get My Payment” feature on the IRS website. They’ve tried over and over and they keep getting error messages when they input information to find the stimulus payment status.
Randall Spriggs found when he put his mailing address in all capital letters, he was able to get through the system after so many failed attempts.
It’s a simple “hack,” as he called it, that he learned from another viewer who tuned into Bigos’ live video about stimulus checks on Facebook.
