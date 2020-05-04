MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — A grandmother said she and her 3-year-old granddaughter were viciously attacked by a dog in south suburban Markham.
Gloria McIntosh said she and the little girl were on a walk when the dog attacked. McIntosh showed CBS 2 the injuries she was recovering from Monday night.
McIntosh told us she was bitten twice in the legs by what she believes was a pit bull.
She said she panicked and tried to shield her granddaughter from the dog after it charged at them from a neighbor’s house.
“The dog just came running toward me, and I’m like, oh my goodness, and it’s trying to bite her – like he was trying to eat her,” McIntosh said.
CBS 2 has reached out to Markham police and the Markham Mayor’s office about this story, but we were still waiting to hear back late Monday.