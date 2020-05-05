HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — One person is dead and three others were hurt in a road rage shooting in Hammond, Indiana on Tuesday.
Around 6:30 p.m., Hammond police were called to the area of Michigan and Calumet avenues for a shooting, police said.
Officers arrived and learned the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened somewhere near Cline and Michigan avenues, police said.
One man was killed in the shooting, and the other was airlifted to a Chicago hospital for treatment.
Two others were in treatment at local hospitals.
There was no suspect as of Tuesday night.
Anyone with information was asked to call Hammond police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at (219) 852-2988.