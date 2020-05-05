CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 450 members of the Chicago Police Department have reported positive tests for the novel coronavirus.
Of the 466 positive COVID-19 test results reported to CPD, 463 have been confirmed by the department’s medical section. Three are still awaiting verification as of Monday night.
A total of 442 officers and 21 civilian employees at CPD have had confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, according to police.
So far, 263 officers have recovered from the virus and returned to duty.
Three Chicago Police officers – Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco – have died of COVID-19.