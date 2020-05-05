CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a rainy day.
Tuesday is going to start out gloomy with rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s.
Cool and rainy today pic.twitter.com/yvXvytPSC6
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 5, 2020
Scattered showers could linger after noon, but the bulk of the rain will end Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop on Friday and return to the upper 50s for the weekend.