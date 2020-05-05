CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears talked to veteran safety Tashaun Gipson about signing him last offseason, so after the Houston Texans surprisingly cut him last week, the Bears jumped on the chance.
And Gipson said the Bears are the right situation.
Gipson is considered a ball hawk – 23 career interceptions, three four touchdowns. He started 14 games for the Texans last season.
His best friend in football is Bears cornerback Buster Skrine, who talked up the team to him.
Gipson said he expects to start, and is excited about lining up alongside Eddie Jackson.
“You know, he’s just been a consistent player. I like his game. I like the way he plays the game. I like his instincts. You know, paired with a guy like that, I’m always proud of myself for being ball-aware,” he said.
Gipson noted that he is no longer a young player just looking to go with the money.
“Right now, it’s about winning,” he said.