CHICAGO (CBS) — At a time when most businesses are at a standstill, the recreational weed business in the state is booming.
In fact, some dispensaries are even looking at expanding.
Cannabis sales in the state topped $37 million in April. That fell short of the total in January, which was the state’s first month of legal recreational weed.
That said, Illinois residents still bought $2.6 million more cannabis last month than in March, when the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus pandemic began.
Windy City Cannabis, which runs three dispensaries, is looking to expand, possibly eying the northwest suburbs.
They say part of the uptick last month is because people are feeling anxious and stressed.