CHICAGO (CBS)– Despite easing restrictions, many workplaces are struggling with reopening.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos spoke with unemployment and labor attorney Jeremy Glenn at Cozen O’Connor to help us navigate the ever-changing job market.

Many employees have concerns and questions surrounding the returning to work.

“Generally speaking, just having a non-specific fear about coming to working is not enough to justify staying away,” Glenn said. “So, employees need to raise specific concerns with company and ask for the company to consider possible accommodations.”

Concerns may include taking public transportation to get to work or childcare issues because of closed schools and daycares.

Glenn said a phased approach could be the best option for return to work. The first phase would be people who have the means to get to work safely, have childcare taken care of and are comfortable with returning.

“A second wave would be those who you’ve worked through the accommodation issues with like public transportation and childcare. Then the third wave would be those who have vulnerabilities that you can set up effective work from home and delay their return until solidly in place,” he said.

Bigos asked about new protocols we could see put in place in workplaces and best practices for reopening. He said this could mean health screening like temperature checks and COVID-19 tests for employees.

“Companies need to think now about their conference rooms, break rooms, hallways, even workstations and ensure there is appropriate social distancing or barriers in between workers.” Glenn said.

As far as gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment, Glenn said companies have to determine who’s going to provide it and pay for it and how accessible it will be in the office.