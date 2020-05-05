CHICAGO (CBS)– Masks are mandatory when social distancing is not an option. One local company is pivoting from making shirts, to making masks and making them fashionable.
Threadless is changing its business away from making shirts to help meet the mask demand.
“If everybody’s going to be wearing masks might as well put some personality on there and hopefully spark a little joy along the way,” Threadless CEO and founder Jake Nickell said. “T-shirts are very much about expressing something of your personality so that when you’re walking down the street somebody sees that and they learn a little bit about you. I think the same can be said for masks.”
Threadless offers designs created by designers around the world. Not only are they providing masks to help display your personal style, but also giving back.
A portion of the masks sold on Threadless are being donated to MedShare, a national non-profit that provides medical gear and equipment to people in need all over world.