CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago-based United Airlines says layoffs are coming for its employees this year.
With fewer people flying, United has been scrambling to lower costs during the coronavirus pandemic. The company told CBS 2 it expects to lay off at least 30% of its management and administrative jobs.
United has about 5,500 of these kinds of jobs in Chicago.
The company also announced its making all of its management and admin workers in the United States take 20 unpaid days off between May 15 and September.
