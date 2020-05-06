CHICAGO (CBS) — A car slammed into a support column on the Green Line ‘L’ tracks in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The Fire Department sent five ambulances for the accident on Lake Street near Kilbourn Avenue.
Four people were in the car when it hit the Chicago Transit Authority pole.
One 20-year-old woman and one 17-year-old girl were sent to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and another 17-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
A fourth young woman fled the scene, the Fire Department said.