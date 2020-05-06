Chicago’s tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 728 new jobs over the past week and 3,678 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
The tech sector also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 700 companies listed open jobs for Chicago-based workers in that area.
Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, TalentDash and Staffigo Technical Services LLC.
Jobs posted by Pegasus Knowledge Solutions in the past month in Chicago included software engineers, project managers and managers, while TalentDash was hiring software engineers, managers and technicians, and Staffigo Technical Services LLC sought software engineers, project managers and data analysts.