CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday is going to be a sunny day.
Temperatures are climbing to the upper 50s and low 60. The high temperatures are still cooler-than-average for this time of year.
By Thursday, temperatures will be in the 60s.
Not bad! pic.twitter.com/cDwyI7fAB6
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 6, 2020
This warmup will not last. Friday is going to be a chilly day with high temperatures only in the upper 40s.
Next two days actually look really good! pic.twitter.com/l9q7VdDUoB
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 6, 2020
The weekend will bring temperatures in the upper 50s and scattered showers are possible on Sunday.