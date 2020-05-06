CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday is going to be a sunny day.

Temperatures are climbing to the upper 50s and low 60. The high temperatures are still cooler-than-average for this time of year.

By Thursday, temperatures will be in the 60s.

This warmup will not last. Friday is going to be a chilly day with high temperatures only in the upper 40s.

The weekend will bring temperatures in the upper 50s and scattered showers are possible on Sunday.