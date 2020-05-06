WHEATON (CBS) — Bond was set at $500,000 for Broc Montgomery, who has been charged with threatening to harm DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.
Montgomery, 49, of Chicago, left three threatening voice messages last weekend–one at Cronin’s business and two on Cronin’s personal phone, prosecutors said. Montgomery has been charged with three counts of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony.
In the messages, Montgomery allegedly said,
“Tell Dan Cronin, that little (expletive), I am coming. I am coming for him.”
“I have enough people out on the streets who are going to take care of him.”
“Somebody better get on this (expletive) or I’m going to take him out myself.”
“I’m gonna come get him, and I’ll take his whole (expletive) everything out from him that he loves.”
Investigators said there is no personal or professional relationship between Montgomery and Cronin.
Montgomery’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 1, 2020 in front of Judge John Kinsella.