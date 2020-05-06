CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indianapolis area saw its highest ever daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while the statewide numbers rose to 21,870 cases and 1,264 deaths. Tuesday’s statewide increase in cases was the second-highest so far at 851. The highest single day number was 951 on April 26, which corresponds with a big outbreak of cases at a Tyson meat processing plant in Logansport.

This week, much of the state is gradually reopening non-essential businesses, with capacity limits in stores and malls. Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, is one of the three counties that delayed the state’s phased reopening plan. Lake County and Cass County–also locations of major COVID-19 outbreaks–have also delayed the first phase of reopening. State officials have warned that there will be an increase in cases as the state moves to jumpstart the economy.

On Tuesday, Marion County reported 310 cases; the previous single day high was 252 on April 18. In total, Marion has 6,730 COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths. In Northwest Indiana, Lake County still has the second worst outbreak in the state with 2,233 cases and 106 deaths. Tuesday was the biggest single day increase in cases in five days, with 70 reported positive COVID-19 patients.

In Porter County, there have been 281 cases and seven deaths. In LaPorte, its 284 cases and nine deaths. Lake County is expected to begin the first phase of the reoping plan next week, allowing non-essential businesses to reopen, including retail stores and malls, with 50 percent capacity limits. The plan also says employees should continue to work remotely if possible.