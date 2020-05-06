CHICAGO (CBS)– Four women in the northwest suburbs are spreading joy, celebrating others and having fun.
They started the company Letter the Lawn during this pandemic and after only a few weeks, it’s taking off.
For Courtney, Casey, Keeley and Nicole of Deer Park, the idea for Letter the Lawn started after brainstorming birthday ideas for one of their daughters.
“We saw it as a really important thing to bring good, fun times to people,” Courtney said.
A local company is now busy producing their icons for birthdays, baby announcements, graduations and more.
“We have been working on icons to see what we would want, what would our kids want, what our friends would want so that people could really personalize the message,” Nicole said.
She said one of the biggest payoffs came from a sign thanking nurses at Good Sherpard Hospital. She said three nurses came out and started crying when they saw the sign.
“It’s been unbelievable, exceeding our expectations,” Courtney said. “We had no idea it would be so welcome.”