New Bears Safety Tashaun Gipson Thinks Team Is A Great FitThe Bears talked to veteran safety Tashaun Gipson about signing him last offseason, so after the Houston Texans surprisingly cut him last week, the Bears jumped on the chance.

CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On NFL Virtual Offseason Effects: 'Our Technology, Being Virtual And Connected, Has To Help Some'Veteran NFL analyst Charles Davis weighs in on how the virtual offseason could affect play on the field, which team's offseason surprised him, and joining the NFL On CBS.

CBS Sports Adds Analyst Charles Davis To NFL On CBS Team, Paired With Ian EagleCharles Davis, veteran broadcaster and former NFL player, is joining the NFL On CBS team for the upcoming 2020 season.

Grayslake Boy, Dad Have Trip To See Everton F.C. Canceled, But Star Mason Holgate Invites Them Next YearTen-year-old Max Hund and his dad, Chris, from Grayslake, won a trip to the U.K. to see Everton, their favorite team in the English Premier League. But because of the coronavirus, their once-in-a-lifetime trip was canceled.

Bears Sign Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. To 1-Year DealA 13-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns with New Orleans last season.

Olympians Look To Help Young Athletes During Coronavirus Shutdown“We're all feeling the same frustrations and longings,” beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings said. “It's pretty special to be able to speak to the fact that we're not alone in this and that it is up to each of us to make the best of what we have to work with — to focus on that which we can control.”