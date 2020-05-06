CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck and killed by a Jeep as he crossed the street on the Near West Side Wednesday night.
Around 8:55 p.m., a 57-year-old man was crossing the street at Western Avenue and Congress Parkway with a woman, when he was hit by the driver of a black Jeep, police said.
The driver kept going east on Congress Parkway and remained at large Wednesday night, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Wednesday night.