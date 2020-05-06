CHICAGO (CBS) — Schools across the country are scrambling to find ways to honor the class of 2020. Wednesday hundreds of seniors in Kankakee County put on their caps, gowns and masks and walked across the stage in silence.

As cars pulled up to the curb, graduation looked a lot different for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s class of 2020. Athlete and National Honor Society member Jason Hartsfield came alone but with excitement.

“You see all these seniors walking the stage like when I saw my brother do it, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t wait to experience that,'” he said.

With a mask on his face keeping six feet from friends, he got a quick portrait and walked. His name was read aloud with no applause, empty seats and a recording that his family will see later.

“I kind of just imagined my family being there and my friends being there supporting me through these last four years,” Jason said.

It’s a graduation in the world of COVID-19, and it’s bittersweet for parents.

“I’m sad,” said parent Pamela Evans. “My heart breaks for them all. No prom, no formal graduation.”

“This is a great thing for all the kids to be able to actually have an end to their school,” said parent Patrick Dunn.

Senior Kaitlyn Dunn said, “I’m very appreciative that they were able to fight for us and get us a graduation”

The ceremony almost didn’t even happen.

Health concerns from the state prompted school leadership to lay out specific plans and fight for this. It was a long process, but it came with the best reward — something even a mask couldn’t hide.

“The looks on our students’ faces and their parents’ face,” said BBCHS Superintendent Scott Wakeley. “This whole pandemic is teaching people that we need each other and we need to work together to be successful.”

By the end of the day 400 seniors had walked the stage. The superintendent said schools from all around the state have asked him how to pull off a similar graduation.

Marion Catholic in Chicago Heights will hold a virtual recognition celebration May 18 and is hoping for an in-person graduation and formal blessing July 26. Homewood Flossmoor High School is asking graduates to put on tehir caps and gowns and send in video. They, too, hope to hold a ceremony at a later date.