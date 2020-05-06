



An appeal to women in the western suburbs.

An accused serial attacker is now behind bars and he’s believed responsible for four attacks in the past four weeks.

AS CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports police believe there are more victims out there.

CBS 2 spoke to several Aurora residents and neighbors who said they had police knocking on their doors asking questions looking at their Ring doorbell cameras to try to figure out if 18-year-old Zion Banks is responsible for a fifth assault or maybe more.

A string of sexual assaults within weeks of each other in Aurora with one common thread. And it was the assault on May 3 that may have unraveled it all from the 500 block of Second Avenue.

A teen called police to say a man groped her from behind while she was walking before running away.

“A suspect matching the description was spotted by an officer on patrol in the area,” Paris Lewbel of the Aurora Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody, where the victim then confirmed 18-year-old Zion Banks as her offender.

Lewbel said Banks has now been charged with four assaults in total, which police said all happened within a month’s time.

Beginning with April 17 on North Titsworth Avenue. A woman said a man grabbed her buttocks and he ran away after she hit him with an umbrella.

Then, April 23, just days later on Benton Street, another woman said a man followed her into a backyard, grabbed her neck, forced her to the ground attempting to sexually assault her, before running away once she broke loose.

A week after that, April 30 at Kensington Place and Elmwood Avenue, another woman said a man grabbed her by the waist from behind, and then ran away

Aurora police are looking at a possible fifth.

“Our detectives received information that leads them to believe he is connected to other attacks,” Lewbel added.

Police said they have reason to believe banks is tied to an assault on April 28 on Garfield Avenue and Chestnut. Police can’t say more because it’s still being looked into. But authorities don’t think it ends there.

“We believe he could be connected to some more that were never reported to police,” noted Lewbel.

Police said it’s critical they hear from you if you know something, and to call the Aurora Police Department’s investigation division at 630-256-5000 or go to the Aurora Police Department’s website for more information.

Zion Banks faces three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public way, and a count each of attempted sexual assault and unlawful restraint.