CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle gave a special shout out Wednesday to all of the nurses.
It is National Nurses Week, a time to recognize their important role in health care.
“I would like to thank each and every one of our nurses for their dedication and commitment of the people of Cook County,” she said. ” You are doing the work of angels, and we are deeply grateful.
Nurses in Cook County have been participating in a video series called From the Front Lines and sharing their experiences.