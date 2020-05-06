Former Cubs General Manager Saltwell DiesSaltwell arrived in Chicago in 1958 and served as concession manager, traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, secretary, general manager, vice president and consultant.

Cubs Legend Andre Dawson Now Serving Hometown Of Miami As Funeral Home Owner“As an athlete you’re kind of used to the crowd roar, and the cheers, and this is completely the opposite. The sad, emotional side of me comes out a lot," Dawson said.

New Bears Safety Tashaun Gipson Thinks Team Is A Great FitThe Bears talked to veteran safety Tashaun Gipson about signing him last offseason, so after the Houston Texans surprisingly cut him last week, the Bears jumped on the chance.

CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On NFL Virtual Offseason Effects: 'Our Technology, Being Virtual And Connected, Has To Help Some'Veteran NFL analyst Charles Davis weighs in on how the virtual offseason could affect play on the field, which team's offseason surprised him, and joining the NFL On CBS.

CBS Sports Adds Analyst Charles Davis To NFL On CBS Team, Paired With Ian EagleCharles Davis, veteran broadcaster and former NFL player, is joining the NFL On CBS team for the upcoming 2020 season.

Grayslake Boy, Dad Have Trip To See Everton F.C. Canceled, But Star Mason Holgate Invites Them Next YearTen-year-old Max Hund and his dad, Chris, from Grayslake, won a trip to the U.K. to see Everton, their favorite team in the English Premier League. But because of the coronavirus, their once-in-a-lifetime trip was canceled.