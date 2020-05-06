



— We are supposed to be staying at home for the coronavirus pandemic, but how can you when your home is like hell because of your neighbors?

Constant parties, fights, and even gunfire at the Carriage House Lofts, at 1545 S. State St. in the South Loop, have left a family so fed up that they are packing up and moving out.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey talked with the Craven family on Wednesday.

“My daughter could have died. My husband could have died. I could have died,” said Christina Craven.

The bullet hole from April 13 is still visible in the corner of Craven’s Carriage House Lofts apartment. But now, she’s packing her stuff into boxes.

Even after shots were fired at the illegal party in the unit below her – which CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported on at the time – she wasn’t set on moving. But the parties didn’t stop.

The parties drew 70-plus people and fights spilling into the hallways, and even left blood on the walls.

“Again, I’m speechless,” Craven said.

Residents have sent us video after video showing police outside.

Police have been called to two units at the Carriage House Lofts multiple times within the last month. In one large party, fighting escalated into a violent skirmish left blood smears in the hallways.

And Craven is not the only one fearing for her safety.

“We’re not able to social distance because individuals are coming to party here,” said Amanda Wilton.

“The parties got worse – 10 people sometimes partying. Chicken in the elevator,” said Darrin Frank.

We tried to reach out to the two problem units identified by police – but nothing – even though one is registered as the address for a catering company.

When Craven said she tried to break her lease, she was asked to sign an agreement that said she couldn’t make “disparaging” comments against her landlord.

“I feel again like it’s an obligation to the other residents; to just the public in general to leave an honest and truthful review on Google or whatever platform I chose,” Craven said.

CBS 2 reached out to the management company, Laramar.

On Wednesday afternoon, CBS 2 got a call from Laramar corporate. A representative said of the 20 cities they have properties in, Carriage House Lofts is by far the problem child.

Laramar said they’ve moved to evict both of the troublesome tenants, but the moratorium on evictions has stopped them from being able to physically kick them out.

The representative also promised to follow up with Craven about the troubling clause in her termination agreement.

But other residents say 24/7 security is the only thing that will make them happy.

“I don’t think they’re taking the appropriate measures that they really could have and should have,” Wilton said.

Chicago Police confirmed at least five calls for service for disturbances during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

We reached out to the city to see if there are any special considerations for evictions during the pandemic. We’re still waiting on a response.