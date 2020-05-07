



The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 21-year-old Jahquez Scott, a Cook County Jail inmate who used another detainee’s personal information to escape the lockup last weekend.

On Saturday, Quintin Henderson, 28, was scheduled to be released from the jail on bond for a drug charge, when he gave his personal information to Scott, for a promise of $1,000, the Cook County Sheriff’s office said.

Scott donned a medical mask and posed as Henderson, using his name and personal information to leave the jail on bond, according to the sheriff’s office. The Cook County Sheriff’s office was ordered by a federal judge to provide face masks for all inmates who are quarantined for any reason amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott had originally had a $50,000-D bond for unlawful use of a weapon, and was going to be placed on electronic monitoring if he made bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Jail staff learned that something was not right when the real Henderson came to provide information for his discharge and his paperwork was missing, the sheriff’s office said.

Henderson has been charged with aiding escape, and is now being held without bail for violating the terms of his original bond.

The sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation. Wednesday night, the FBI announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to Scott’s arrest and conviction. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Scott has a record for aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing.

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (773) 674-8477, or the FBI at (312) 421-6700. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at fbi.gov/tips.