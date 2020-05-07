The Chicago Bears released their 2020 schedule on Thursday evening. 2020 Chicago Bears Schedule Announced – CBS Chicago
The Bears plan to open the season in Detroit for the first time since the 1982 season, when they beat the Lions 17-10 at the Pontiac Silverdome. It will also mark the first Week 1 matchup for the Bears at Ford Field and the fourth all-time in Detroit.

Meanwhile, the Bears and the Green Bay Packers will continue their run of playing at least a game per season in prime time, which dates back to the 2006 season.

The Bears will also host Tampa Bay under the lights at Soldier Field for the first time on a Thursday night in Week 5, and will square off against all four teams from the NFC and AFC South divisions.

There have been concerns about whether the NFL will be able to start its season on time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he expected the season to start on time. He said the league is consulting with medical experts on “safety guidelines” on its summer pre-season training.

“I think, you know, right now our job is to be prepared for the season. That means keeping our football schedule as best we can — obviously with modifications to make sure we’re doing it safely,” he said. “But we’re going to be prepared and ready, and we’re planning on playing this fall even though it may be different.”

Despite concerns over COVID-19 cases still rising in the summer, Goodell acknowledged the uncertainty of the pandemic’s shifting nature.

“I don’t think any of us know what it’s going to be three months from now or two months from now,” he said.

Games that are set to appear on CBS are highlighted.

 

 

2020 BEARS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) NETWORK / RADIO
Aug. 13-17 CLEVELAND BROWNS TBD Chicago Bears Network on FOX32 / WBBM & TUDN Radio
Aug. 20-24 at Denver Broncos TBD Chicago Bears Network on FOX32 / WBBM & TUDN Radio
Aug. 27-30 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TBD Chicago Bears Network on FOX32 / WBBM & TUDN Radio
Sept. 3-4 at Tennessee Titans TBD Chicago Bears Network on FOX32 / WBBM & TUDN Radio
 

2020 BEARS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) NETWORK / RADIO
Sun., Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions Noon FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Sept. 20 New York Giants Noon CBS / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Sept. 27 at Atlanta Falcons Noon FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Oct. 4 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Noon CBS / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Thur., Oct. 8 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 7:20 p.m. FOX** / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Oct. 18 at Carolina Panthers Noon* FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Mon., Oct. 26 at Los Angeles Rams 7:15 p.m. ESPN / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Nov. 1 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 3:25 p.m.* FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Nov. 8 at Tennessee Titans Noon* FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Mon., Nov. 16 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 7:15 p.m. ESPN / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
BYE WEEK
Sun., Nov. 29 at Green Bay Packers 7:20 p.m. NBC / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Dec. 6 DETROIT LIONS Noon* FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Dec. 13 HOUSTON TEXANS Noon* CBS / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Dec. 20 at Minnesota Vikings Noon* FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Dec. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars Noon* FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio
Sun., Jan. 3 GREEN BAY PACKERS Noon* FOX / WBBM & TUDN Univision Radio