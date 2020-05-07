CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 480 Chicago police officers and civilian employees at CPD have reported positive COVID-19 test results since the start of the pandemic.
The Chicago Police Department Medical Section has confirmed 475 of those positive tests, and is awaiting verification of five more.
Police said 453 officers and 22 civilian staff have had confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday night.
A total of 276 officers have recovered from the virus and returned to duty.
Three Chicago Police officers – Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco – have died of COVID-19.