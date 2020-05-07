CHICAGO (CBS) — Business owners in Chicago wouldn’t have to pay to renew their licenses until the end of June, under an ordinance approved by the City Council License Committee on Thursday.

The measure introduced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot also would extend the expiration dates for business licenses that expired on or after March 15 until 30 days after ordinance is repealed; either on June 30, or earlier if the Chicago Department of Public Health determines the health risk from COVID-19 has sufficiently diminished before then. That’s the same timeframe established for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s emergency spending powers during the pandemic.

The city would also waive the collection of late fees for expired licenses, and defer collection of the wheelchair accessibility fee charged to taxicab operations and ride-share services. Cab companies pay a fee of $22 per month, while ride-hailing services pay 10 cents per ride.

The License Committee unanimously approved the ordinance Thursday during its first virtual meeting since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. It now goes to the full City Council for a vote later this month.

Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno said businesses would not have to pay the associated fees until after the ordinance expires.

“This ordinance provides some business owners with the short-term funds on-hand that they need to survive COVID-19 without a long-term impact on the city’s budget,” she said.

License Committee Chair Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) applauded the effort to provide some additional relief for local businesses during the pandemic.

“We just want to make sure that we try to find ways that we can show our support for all our small businesses,” she said.

The city already has suspended its business tax collections until June 1.

In other business, the License Committee also approved an ordinance to allow downtown restaurants and bars with outdoor and rooftop patios to sell alcohol until midnight – an hour later than normal – through the end of November.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) Reilly said it’s an annual ritual for him to ask for City Council approval to allow for the extra hour of liquor sales at downtown patios and rooftops.

“I’m asking members to once again extend these hours for the hospitality industry; assuming that they are back in business in time to use their patios this year,” he said. “Assuming that eventually folks will be back to work, this is one more way we can support an industry that is struggling terribly right now with the stay-at-home order, and all of the measures we’re taking to protect public health.”

Reilly said the additional hour of selling booze would help bars and restaurants bring in extra revenue during the summer and fall if they are allowed to reopen at all in the coming months.

Asked if he’s considered a permanent change to the rules to allow for the extra hour of liquor sales in warmer months without having to come back to the City Council every year, Reilly said his current approach has proven effective at making sure bars and restaurants operate within the rules.

“Doing this annual review, in a way, incentivizes the industry to behave; knowing that this is an annual exercise, if they really mess up one year, they may not get that extra hour,” he said.

The License Committee also approved an ordinance sponsored by fellow downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) to revamp the fine system for establishments that violate noise restrictions on music played at sidewalk cafes and outdoor patios.

The measure would increase the minimum fine from $300 to $1,000, while reducing the maximum fine from $5,000 to $1,000.

Hopkins said the $5,000 maximum fine is rarely enforced, because when violations get so bad to warrant such a severe penalty, the city instead opts to revoke a business owner’s license.

The alderman said he expects outdoor patios will draw larger crowds once bars and restaurants can reopen, because people will feel safer from the virus in the open air outside.

All of the ordinances advanced by the License Committee on Thursday must get final approval by the full City Council, which next meets virtually on May 20.