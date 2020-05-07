



11 W. Division St. | Photo: Zumper

Old Town has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score’s rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Old Town look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Old Town via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1504 N. Dearborn St.

Listed at $990/month, this studio apartment, located at 1504 N. Dearborn St., is 39.1% less than the $1,625/month median rent for a studio in Old Town.

Building amenities include on-site laundry; the unit also includes both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

11 W. Division St.

Next, here’s a studio apartment, situated at 11 W. Division St. that’s listed for $1,065/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the studio. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and a gym. This rental is cat-friendly.

1360 N. Sandburg Terrace North

Then, check out this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1360 N. Sandburg Terrace North, listed at $1,650/month.

The building offers garage parking. The unit also comes with large windows and both air conditioning and central heating. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

322 W. Evergreen Ave.

Finally, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s situated at 322 W. Evergreen Ave. It’s listed for $1,675/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers on-site laundry.

