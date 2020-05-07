CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS) — On Thursday afternoon, a lake breeze front is opening the door for winds to shift and become northeasterly.

Wind Tracker: 05.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

With the water temp at 51 degrees, temps will fall the rest of the day lakeside.

A much stronger cold front moves through early Friday morning. This is not a big precipitation maker. It’s more about the chilly north winds and cold temps in the low to mid 40s.

Friday Noon: 05.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A few sprinkles or flurries will be around midday.

Watches And Warnings: 05.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

There is a Freeze Watch into Saturday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s inland.

Next 2 Days: 05.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day: 05.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)