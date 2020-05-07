CHICAGO (CBS) — On Thursday afternoon, a lake breeze front is opening the door for winds to shift and become northeasterly.
With the water temp at 51 degrees, temps will fall the rest of the day lakeside.
A much stronger cold front moves through early Friday morning. This is not a big precipitation maker. It’s more about the chilly north winds and cold temps in the low to mid 40s.
A few sprinkles or flurries will be around midday.
There is a Freeze Watch into Saturday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s inland.