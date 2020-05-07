CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday is going to be a sunny and warm day. But, a temperature drop is on the way.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 60s with sunshine for most of the day. Scattered showers are possible in the evening.

By Friday, there will be a major drop in temperatures with a high only in the 40s.

The cold temperatures will go into Saturday.