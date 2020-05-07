CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago alderman and a state senator are expected to provide an update on Thursday after they say African American and Latino communities are in a state of emergency.
Both communities are testing positive for COVID-19 at alarming rates.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, city leaders will be handing out over 3,000 N-95 masks at Cinco Estrellas restaurant on west 59th Street.
At the outset of the pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot mentioned concerns about the hispanic community being under-counted and under-tested. New information suggests the numbers of infected are growing.
Last month, the Latino community accounted for 14% of cases and 19% of COVID-related deaths in Chicago.
Now the number of positive cases have more than doubled. New stats released Wednesday show the hispanic community is accounting for 37% of all cases and 25% of deaths.
In Chicago, African American and Latino elected leaders are joining forces to address what they are now calling a COVID-19 state of emergency.
