CHICAGO (CBS) — The Greater Chicago Food Depository said it’s seen a 60% jump in the number of people asking for food assistance.
Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle spoke with CEO Kate Maehr. Both greeted volunteers and reminding the public that food banks need your help, now more than ever.
“Every day we learn stories of individuals, some of whom are turning to food pantries for the very first time in their lives,” Maehr said.
Before COVID-19, the Greater Chicago Food Depository was serving over 800,000 people in Cook County. That number has more than doubled.