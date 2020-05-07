CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s South Side will now have another COVID-19 testing site in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
At the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, there will be coronavirus testing in the church parking lot on Friday May 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The church is located at 8401 South Ashland Avenue.
The service is open to all residents of the Auburn Gresham community. The event is being held in conjunction with the Howard Brown Health Center.
Chicago’s African American community has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the city, black residents make up close to 40% of all COVID-19 cases in the city and more than 50% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Providence will also be handing out disposable face masks and rubber gloves to the participants.
For more information, contact the Providence Missionary Baptist Church at 773-238-5831 or visit the church’s website.