CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Medical Society is hosting a plasma drive Thursday afternoon to help Chicago-area patients who have COVID-19.
People who have fully recovered may have antibodies in their plasma that could boost the immune systems of those who have a serious case of the coronavirus.
In order to donate, you must be symptom-free for at least 14-days and have documentation of a prior COVID-19 diagnosis or a positive antibody test.
The plasma drive begins at 2:40 Thursday afternoon at the Vitalant Jefferson Park Donation Center at 5316 North Milwaukee Avenue.