CHICAGO (CBS)– One of the Brookfield Zoo’s seven African painted dog puppies still needs a name and you can help.
The zoo’s animal care staff has narrowed the list down to four names and you can now vote online.
The name choices are:
- Kashyyyk (pronounced KA-sheek)—name of a planet in Star Wars
- Shaki (pronounced shah-KEY)—means “shark” in Chewa, which is from the Bantu language in Zimbabwe, where African painted dogs are native
- Taya (pronounced TA-yah)—means “jaws” in Swahili
- Kwanza—means “first” in Swahili (he was the first born in the litter)
Voting begins Thursday and will continue through May 20 at 5 p.m. The name will be announced on May 21.