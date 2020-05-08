CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is nearing 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of Thursday night, the department’s medical section had confirmed 487 cases of the virus among officers and civilian employees.
Police said 464 sworn officers and 23 civilian staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
So far, 279 officers have recovered from the disease, and have returned to duty.
Three police officers have died of COVID-19: Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco.