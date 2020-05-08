CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS)– A freeze warning is approaching as temperatures drop Friday.

The high temperature is only 45 degrees and it will be a windy day with chances for rain showers.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 7 a.m. for Benton, Cook, DuPage, Ford, Jasper, LaSalle, Lake Porter and Winnebago counties.

A lakeshore flood warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for Porter County. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place for Cook and Lake counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

 

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Rain will likely return the the Chicago area on Mother’s Day with temperatures in the mid 50s.