CHICAGO (CBS)– A freeze warning is approaching as temperatures drop Friday.
The high temperature is only 45 degrees and it will be a windy day with chances for rain showers.
A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 7 a.m. for Benton, Cook, DuPage, Ford, Jasper, LaSalle, Lake Porter and Winnebago counties.
Freeze warning tonight with HARD FREEZE likely @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/pYyDy0Nj2d
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 8, 2020
A lakeshore flood warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for Porter County. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place for Cook and Lake counties until 7 p.m. Friday.
Lakeshore flooding concerns @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/a4duEBLyly
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 8, 2020
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Rain will likely return the the Chicago area on Mother’s Day with temperatures in the mid 50s.