2020 Chicago Bears Schedule Announced

Former Cubs Outfielder Matt Szczur's Artwork Keeps Him Busy During QuarantineOutfielder Matt Szczur might be with the Phillies now, but his artwork shows he still feels a strong connection to Chicago and the Cubs who drafted him in 2010.

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Picks: Ladder Matches At WWE HeadquartersWWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view will include concurrent men's and women's ladder matches contested at WWE headquarters.

Former Cubs General Manager Saltwell DiesSaltwell arrived in Chicago in 1958 and served as concession manager, traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, secretary, general manager, vice president and consultant.

Cubs Legend Andre Dawson Now Serving Hometown Of Miami As Funeral Home Owner“As an athlete you’re kind of used to the crowd roar, and the cheers, and this is completely the opposite. The sad, emotional side of me comes out a lot," Dawson said.

New Bears Safety Tashaun Gipson Thinks Team Is A Great FitThe Bears talked to veteran safety Tashaun Gipson about signing him last offseason, so after the Houston Texans surprisingly cut him last week, the Bears jumped on the chance.