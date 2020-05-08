CHICAGO (CBS) — Even as NASCAR prepares to restart its season later this month, the green flag won’t be waving anytime soon at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.
The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for the Chicagoland Speedway on June 21 has been moved to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17, as part of a revised season schedule. The 1.5-mile Xfinity Series race scheduled for the Chicagoland Speedway on June 20 will be held at Darlington on May 19. The ARCA Menards Series on June 18 and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on June 19 will be reassigned at a later date.
“The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where we fell on the schedule, proximity to NASCAR’s teams and the safety and well-being of our community and larger NASCAR industry,” said Chicagoland President Scott Paddock. “We will miss the roar of the engines at Chicagoland Speedway this season, but we will be rooting for and supporting our NASCAR colleagues at Darlington Raceway as competition returns on Sunday, May 17.”
NASCAR is offering full refunds for all tickets, plus an additional 20% of the total paid if ticketholders elect for credit for future races during the 2020 or 2021 seasons.
For additional details or other options, fans can visit chicagolandspeedway.com/assistance.