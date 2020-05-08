CHICAGO (CBS)– The McHenry Outdoor Theater with reopen, starting Friday evening.
The Flinstones and the original Jurassic Park movies will start off the season.
The theater was able to open under easing restrictions, but they are still following strict guidelines.
The theater has to limit cars from the normal 700 to 350. The traditional indoor concession stand will not be open. Instead, they will use golf carts to sell food.
A warning, you can not get tickets ahead of time. The movies may not start until dark, but staff says you have to get there to get a spot. All tickets are sold at the door.
Sanitation stations will also be in place, and the theater will have a bathroom attendant letting people in and out.
Tickets are $6.