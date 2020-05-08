CHICAGO (CBS) — Another holiday in quarantine, and the big question is: can you give mom a hug this Mother’s Day? CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory found health experts are split on the answer.

From beautiful spreads with missing guests, to visits blocked by glass, does #eastersocialdistancing need to be replicated this Mother’s Day?

“You gotta be careful, and assess the risk for yourself, personally,” said Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Landon said visiting your family matriarch doesn’t need to be off the table this weekend, as long as you consider everyone’s health risks.

“I think it’s okay. I mean, you’re passing off your money to the grocery store clerk, you’re having contact,” she said. “Put on clean clothes, wear a mask, run over to mom’s house, give her a big hug, make sure she’s wearing a mask, and then get out of Dodge.”

Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, however, would prefer people celebrate Mother’s Day remotely – by phone or video chat.

“We still don’t have a cure, we still don’t have a vaccine,” she said. “Virtual hugs are still, I would say, the order of the day.”

How about virtual brunch? At least 30% of Americans plan to spend Mother’s Day behind a screen, according to online lender Affirm.

Don’t get in hot water with mom if you live with her, or are married to one. Create an at-home oasis, like a luxurious bath complete with candles.

Kate Kimmerle, founder of Miss Spa offered some affordable and quarantine-safe alternatives to pamper your parent.

“Especially with all the use we’re doing with alcohol-based products, and hand sanitizers, and constantly washing our hands, the hand treatment is one of the best things we can do,” she said.

Relaxation is probably the best gift of all right now.

The only stress momma might want is the stress of knowing everyone is celebrating her safely.

Landon said, while in-person visits are okay if everyone has been in quarantine, even she will be doing Mother Day’s virtually, because her mom is high risk. She said it all depends on a family’s situation.