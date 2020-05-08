CHICAGO (CBS) — A new citation has been issued against the developer involved in a botched power plant smokestack demolition last month, which sent a blanket of dust over Little Village.
The city on Friday issued new fines of up to $2,500 for a problem that mistakenly sent runoff water into the Sanitary and Ship Canal.
On April 11, workers hired by Hilco Redevelopment Partners conducted an implosion of the smokestack at the former Crawford Generating Station near 35th Street and Kedzie Avenue, causing a huge cloud of dust and debris to blanket the surrounding community.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the developer was supposed to use high-powered water cannons to spray down the smokestack to prevent dust from blowing onto nearby homes, but they apparently failed to do so.
So far, the Hilco, has been issued 17 violations with fines totaling more than $70,000, and has agreed to pay for cleanup.