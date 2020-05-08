CHICAGO (CBS)– A third grader in the northwest suburbs is selling flowers in honor of Mother’s Day.
For years Ellie has watched her mother grow flowers and then give them out to family and friends. This past fall, she asked her mom Jennifer if she could sell tulips come spring.
Jennifer agreed provided she help.
After learning to amend the soil, plant the bulbs and finding a few disappointments along the way, Ellie finally had enough blooms to harvest this week.
She cut them, deleafed them, bundled them and set up her stand at the end of her driveway. She priced her flowers at five stems for $5.
She also agreed to do her school work while selling. Ellie stayed out all day and she sold out her five bouquets.
Jennifer is pleased with the simple lessons her daughter learned. At bedtime Ellie said she hoped the flowers would make people cheery with everything closed right now.
With a few more days of sun, Ellie hopes she can set up her flower stand again.