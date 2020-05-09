CHICAGO (CBS) — From dancing on TikTok to PSA videos and tweets, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tried to use a little humor to get people to hear her message: Stay home, save lives.
Now she is being awarded an honorary degree from Northwestern University.
The university says it’s that humor and decisive leadership during the coronavirus pandemic that led to the decision.
Three others will also be receiving honorary degrees at the ceremony: Norman Lear, JoAnne Stubbe and George M. Whitesides.
Lightfoot will also deliver the commencement address.
The ceremony will be held virtually on June 19. It is the first time in 162 years that the ceremony will not be held in person. The university plans to honor graduates in person at a later date.