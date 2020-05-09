CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven Chicago police officers were injured while responding to a call of a disturbance at the lobby of a business in the South Loop neighborhood Saturday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m. police responded to the call in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue where someone on scene said that an unknown man wouldn’t go when asked to leave the property, Chicago police said.
A fight then broke out between the officers and the offender, and multiple officers were injured. One officer sustained injuries to the left shoulder and right knee and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition. Six other officers sustained minor injuries and were in good condition after being treated on scene.
The suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending.