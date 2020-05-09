CHICAGO (CBS) — As the number of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois tops 3,300, the percentage of long-term care residents losing their lives to the virus is going up dramatically.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been well over 250 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the City View Multi-Care Center in Cicero, including at least nine deaths. They are certainly not alone when it comes to dealing with the virus outbreak.

The New York Times has reported that more than a third of the nation’s 78,000 COVID-19 deaths happened in nursing homes or long-term care centers. The paper estimated more than 140,000 residents have been sick in more than 7,000 long-term care facilities across the country.

In Illinois, the numbers are far worse, with virus deaths at nursing homes accounting for nearly 50% of all COVID-19 fatalities so far. Dr. Howard Ehrman, who headed up the response to the Ebola crisis in Will County as chief medical officer in the 2010s, believes even that number is a major underestimate.

“Hundreds of people have died in the last four months in nursing homes, and because the state of Illinois, like almost every other state, does not require what are called post-mortem tests for COVID 19, a lot of those deaths are also because of COVID-19, but the people were not tested before they died,” Ehrman said.

The numbers have been rising dramatically. Three weeks ago, about 25% of the state’s reported COVID-19 deaths were from long-term care facilities and nursing homes. That number has almost doubled since then