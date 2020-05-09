CHICAGO (CBS) — With 382 horsepower under the hood, the BMW 340i is a beast.
CBS 2’s Ed Curran took a test drive and says it’s not your typical BMW 3 series. Along with being a superb driving machine, it’s an exciting enthusiast’s dream car. Its 382 horsepower is backed with 369 pound-feet of torque and married to a sweet eight speed automatic transmission. It will make it to 60 in less than four second, and you’ll start smiling at two.
This kind of performance does not come cheap. A 340i will cost in the neighborhood of $60,000 depending on whether you want the standard rear wheel drive or opt to power all four.
This car is not for everyone. These luxury sport sedans are getting more and more powerful without getting into a high performance BMW M3. This is an exciting car for the person who loves to drive, cutting corners every chance they get.
If you’re in the market for a car like the Audi S4 or a Mercedes C 43 AMG, you should also test drive the BMW 340i.