CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders in West Englewood want to make sure the plight of a missing teenager isn’t getting lost amid the news of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family of 13-year-old Marshae Rogers says they last saw her nearly two months ago.
With stay-at-home orders in place, they say it’s harder to get the word out and even more agonizing not knowing if she is safe.
“It’s been 49 days,” said Marshae’s mother, Ferneatress Smith. “I can’t sleep. I jump up out of my sleep. I need my daughter home.”
“We want to make sure that you all talk with her and return her back home to her mother and contact somebody as soon as possible to make sure this young lady is back home safely,” said Tio Hardiman with Violence Interrupters.
Marshae may be in need of medical attention. She is known to frequen the area of 69th between Damen and Hoyne.
Community leaders are hearing reports Marshae has been seen in the past couple of days. They have also reached out to the FBI for help to bring her home.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact detectives at (312)747-8380.