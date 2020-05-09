CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago postal worker died who died from COVID-19 was remembered with a balloon release by her coworkers Saturday morning.
Union leaders, friends, and coworkers met outside of the post office in Kilbourn Park wearing face masks and practicing social distancing in order to take part in the balloon release.
The medical examiner identified the postal worker as 31-year-old Unique Clay, who died earlier this week from complications of the coronavirus.
According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, Clay worked as a letter carrier with USPS for two years.
She was a mother of three and had a baby just a week before she died.
Her union says 30 letter carriers in Chicago have tested positive for COVID-19.
The balloon release also falls on the same day the union was supposed to have its 28th annual food drive, but that has been postponed due to the pandemic.
According to the union, Clay is the first active letter carrier in Chicago to die from the virus.